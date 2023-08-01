The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .281.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging.

Donovan has picked up a hit in 58 of 93 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has homered in 11 games this season (11.8%), homering in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (22 of 93), with more than one RBI nine times (9.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37 of 93 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .275 AVG .288 .358 OBP .367 .455 SLG .381 15 XBH 7 7 HR 4 22 RBI 12 29/15 K/BB 24/18 2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings