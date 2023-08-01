Portugal vs. United States: Women’s World Cup Group E Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 1
In each team's third matchup in Group E action at the 2023 Women's World Cup, The United States (4 points) and Portugal (3 points) match up on Tuesday, August 1 at 3:00 AM ET.
The moneyline odds for the United States to win this game are -383, with the draw at +458 and Portugal at +1017. The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals.
United States vs. Portugal Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 3:00 AM ET
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Venue: Eden Park
- TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- United States Moneyline: -383
- Portugal Moneyline: +1017
United States vs. Portugal World Cup Betting Insights
- The two teams average three goals per game combined, 0.5 more than this match's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average one goal per game, 1.5 fewer than this game's total.
- The United States has been a moneyline favorite only two other times so far this tournament, and went 1-1-0 in those games.
- The United States has played as a moneyline favorite of -383 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.
- Portugal lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
- Portugal has not been a bigger underdog this tournament than the +1017 moneyline set for this game.
United States World Cup Stats
Portugal World Cup Stats
- In Women's World Cup, Telma Encarnacao has one goal (in two matches) and one assist for Portugal.
- In two Women's World Cup matches, Lucia Alves does not have a goal but has recorded one assist (fourth in the 2023 Women's World Cup).
- In Women's World Cup play, Francisca Nazareth has one goal (but no assists).
United States vs. Portugal Recent Performance
- The United States is 8-1-0 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +19. In 2022, it was 10-0-3 in such matches (+24 goal differential).
- The United States' last game was a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, taking 10 shots and outshooting by seven.
- Horan scored the lone goal for her side in the match against .
- So far this year, Portugal is 2-1-2 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +5. In 2022, it was 3-2-4 in such matches (-4 goal differential).
- Portugal secured a 2-0 win versus Vietnam on July 27 in its last game. Portugal outshot Vietnam 28 to five.
- Nazareth and Encarnacao lifted Portugal with a goal apiece.
United States Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Alyssa Naeher
|35
|1
|Chicago Red Stars (United States)
|Ashley Sanchez
|24
|2
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Sofia Huerta
|30
|3
|OL Reign (United States)
|Naomi Girma
|23
|4
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Kelley O'Hara
|34
|5
|Gotham FC (United States)
|Lynn Williams
|30
|6
|-
|Alyssa Thompson
|18
|7
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Julie Ertz
|31
|8
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Savannah DeMelo
|25
|9
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Lindsey Horan
|29
|10
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Sophia Smith
|22
|11
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Alana Cook
|26
|12
|OL Reign (United States)
|Alex Morgan
|34
|13
|-
|Emily Sonnett
|29
|14
|OL Reign (United States)
|Megan Rapinoe
|38
|15
|OL Reign (United States)
|Rose Lavelle
|28
|16
|OL Reign (United States)
|Andi Sullivan
|27
|17
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Casey Murphy
|27
|18
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Crystal Dunn
|31
|19
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Trinity Rodman
|21
|20
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Aubrey Kingsbury
|31
|21
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Kristie Mewis
|32
|22
|Gotham FC (United States)
|Emily Fox
|25
|23
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
Portugal Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Ines Pereira
|24
|1
|-
|Catarina Amado
|24
|2
|-
|Lucia Alves
|25
|3
|-
|Silvia Rebelo
|34
|4
|-
|Joana Marchao
|26
|5
|-
|Andreia Jacinto
|21
|6
|-
|Ana Rute
|25
|7
|-
|Andreia Norton
|26
|8
|-
|Ana Borges
|33
|9
|-
|Jessica Silva
|28
|10
|-
|Tatiana Pinto
|29
|11
|-
|Patricia Morais
|31
|12
|-
|Fatima Pinto
|27
|13
|-
|Dolores Silva
|31
|14
|-
|Carole Costa
|33
|15
|-
|Diana Silva
|28
|16
|-
|Ana Seica
|22
|17
|-
|Carolina Mendes
|35
|18
|-
|Diana Gomes
|25
|19
|-
|Francisca Nazareth
|20
|20
|-
|Ana Capeta
|25
|21
|-
|Rute Costa
|29
|22
|-
|Telma Encarnacao
|21
|23
|-
