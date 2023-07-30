Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Sunday, Tyler O'Neill (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .252 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- O'Neill has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 36 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 36 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (16.7%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.283
|AVG
|.229
|.345
|OBP
|.308
|.415
|SLG
|.329
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|7
|17/5
|K/BB
|25/8
|0
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 111 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.58 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
