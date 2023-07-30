Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, July 30 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Cubs Player Props
|Cardinals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Cubs Odds
|Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .839, fueled by an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .469. All three of those stats are tops among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 24th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 67 of 102 games this season, with multiple hits 36 times.
- He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.4% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 48 of 102 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.280
|AVG
|.282
|.395
|OBP
|.347
|.478
|SLG
|.460
|19
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|28
|55/34
|K/BB
|44/22
|5
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.58 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.