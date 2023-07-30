MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Sunday, July 30
Today's MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Texas Rangers squaring off against the San Diego Padres.
You will find info on how to watch today's MLB action right here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Toronto Blue Jays (59-46) take on the Los Angeles Angels (54-51)
The Angels hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 17 HR, 65 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.302 AVG, 39 HR, 81 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-194
|+164
|9.5
The Atlanta Braves (66-36) face the Milwaukee Brewers (57-48)
The Brewers will hit the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 24 HR, 61 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 15 HR, 58 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-210
|+180
|11.5
The Pittsburgh Pirates (46-58) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (56-48)
The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.255 AVG, 11 HR, 47 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.306 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-149
|+127
|9.5
The Miami Marlins (56-49) play the Detroit Tigers (47-58)
The Tigers will take to the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.381 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.230 AVG, 15 HR, 58 RBI)
|MIA Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-154
|+131
|7
The New York Mets (49-55) play the Washington Nationals (44-61)
The Nationals will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.217 AVG, 30 HR, 73 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 55 RBI)
|NYM Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-264
|+216
|8.5
The Chicago White Sox (43-63) take on the Cleveland Guardians (52-53)
The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 29 HR, 60 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.288 AVG, 16 HR, 60 RBI)
|CLE Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-144
|+122
|9
The Kansas City Royals (31-75) face the Minnesota Twins (54-52)
The Twins will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 60 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.228 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-174
|+146
|9
The Houston Astros (59-46) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (63-44)
The Rays will take to the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.299 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.267 AVG, 12 HR, 49 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|TB Moneyline
|Total
|-110
|-109
|9
The St. Louis Cardinals (46-60) face the Chicago Cubs (53-51)
The Cubs will hit the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.282 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.278 AVG, 7 HR, 57 RBI)
|STL Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-136
|+115
|9
The Colorado Rockies (40-64) host the Oakland Athletics (30-76)
The Athletics will take to the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.255 AVG, 16 HR, 48 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.248 AVG, 17 HR, 47 RBI)
|COL Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-108
|12.5
The San Francisco Giants (57-48) play the Boston Red Sox (56-48)
The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.269 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.288 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI)
|BOS Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+100
|7.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (59-44) take on the Cincinnati Reds (57-49)
The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.328 AVG, 21 HR, 73 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.276 AVG, 15 HR, 57 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-179
|+151
|10.5
The San Diego Padres (51-54) play host to the Texas Rangers (60-45)
The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.265 AVG, 20 HR, 63 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.275 AVG, 15 HR, 64 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-210
|+180
|9
The Arizona Diamondbacks (56-49) host the Seattle Mariners (53-51)
The Mariners will take to the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.288 AVG, 21 HR, 57 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.252 AVG, 17 HR, 55 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-114
|-105
|8.5
The Baltimore Orioles (63-41) play the New York Yankees (55-49)
The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.267 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.258 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-130
|+111
|9
