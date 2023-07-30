Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Sunday, Lars Nootbaar (.833 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .273 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 48 walks.
- In 48 of 74 games this year (64.9%) Nootbaar has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (24.3%).
- He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (36.5%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (9.5%).
- He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.293
|.360
|OBP
|.395
|.387
|SLG
|.469
|7
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|27/23
|K/BB
|41/25
|3
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Hendricks (4-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.58, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
