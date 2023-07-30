On Sunday, Lars Nootbaar (.833 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .273 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 48 walks.

In 48 of 74 games this year (64.9%) Nootbaar has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (24.3%).

He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (36.5%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (9.5%).

He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 40 .250 AVG .293 .360 OBP .395 .387 SLG .469 7 XBH 16 5 HR 5 15 RBI 19 27/23 K/BB 41/25 3 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings