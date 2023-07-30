On Sunday, Dylan Carlson (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is batting .230 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
  • Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 53.0% of his games this season (35 of 66), with at least two hits nine times (13.6%).
  • Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (6.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carlson has had an RBI in 16 games this year (24.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 22 of 66 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 31
.229 AVG .231
.323 OBP .333
.358 SLG .330
8 XBH 4
3 HR 2
13 RBI 11
22/12 K/BB 26/11
2 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.