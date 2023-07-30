Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs (53-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (46-60) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cubs taking home the win. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on July 30.

The probable starters are Steven Matz (1-7) for the Cardinals and Kyle Hendricks (4-4) for the Cubs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 0-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 22, or 42.3%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 18-22 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored 500 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals' 4.57 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule