Tyler O'Neill and his .390 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs and Jameson Taillon on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is hitting .252 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

In 66.7% of his games this year (24 of 36), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in two of 36 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

O'Neill has driven in a run in six games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 36 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .283 AVG .229 .345 OBP .308 .415 SLG .329 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 2 RBI 7 17/5 K/BB 25/8 0 SB 2

