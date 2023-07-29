Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .243 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 105th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 59.1% of his 93 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.4% of those games.
- In 20.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has driven in a run in 34 games this season (36.6%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.294
|AVG
|.196
|.371
|OBP
|.278
|.582
|SLG
|.423
|20
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|41
|RBI
|24
|55/19
|K/BB
|56/19
|4
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Taillon (4-6) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.75, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .281 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.