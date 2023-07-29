Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nolan Arenado, Nico Hoerner and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs matchup at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainwright Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Wainwright Stats

The Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (3-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Wainwright has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Wainwright Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 5.0 4 2 2 3 2 at Marlins Jul. 4 3.1 7 7 4 3 2 vs. Astros Jun. 29 1.2 6 6 6 1 3 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 3.0 11 7 7 0 1 at Mets Jun. 17 6.1 7 3 3 3 2

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 110 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 29 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .284/.332/.517 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 111 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 55 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .280/.369/.470 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 113 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 27 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He has a .281/.336/.398 slash line so far this season.

Hoerner will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .381 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1 at White Sox Jul. 25 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 23 walks and 46 RBI (87 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashed .319/.369/.546 so far this year.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0

