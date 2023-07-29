How to Watch the Astros vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Tampa Bay Rays and starting pitcher Taj Bradley on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 10th-best in MLB action with 130 total home runs.
- Houston's .411 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Astros are 18th in MLB with a .248 batting average.
- Houston is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (487 total).
- The Astros' .317 on-base percentage ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- Houston has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.271).
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 151 home runs.
- Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the majors with a .444 team slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 549.
- The Rays have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Tampa Bay strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the first-best ERA (3.69) in the majors this season.
- Rays pitchers have a 1.178 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Brown heads into this game with nine quality starts under his belt this year.
- Brown is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bradley (5-6) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
- He has earned a quality start one time in 15 starts this season.
- Bradley will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Medina
|7/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 10-9
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Jon Gray
|7/25/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-3
|Home
|J.P. France
|Yerry Rodriguez
|7/26/2023
|Rangers
|L 13-5
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Andrew Heaney
|7/28/2023
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Shane McClanahan
|7/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Taj Bradley
|7/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/31/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Gavin Williams
|8/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Tanner Bibee
|8/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Gerrit Cole
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-5
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/23/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|7/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Edward Cabrera
|7/26/2023
|Marlins
|L 7-1
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/28/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Cristian Javier
|7/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Brown
|7/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Brandon Bielak
|7/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Domingo Germán
|8/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Carlos Rodón
|8/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
