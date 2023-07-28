Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the mound, July 28 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.474) and OPS (.847) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 39th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 66 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 36 times.
- He has gone deep in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 33 games this year (33.0%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|52
|.285
|AVG
|.282
|.400
|OBP
|.347
|.492
|SLG
|.460
|19
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|28
|53/33
|K/BB
|44/22
|5
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wesneski starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
