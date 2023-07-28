The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman has 15 doubles, 22 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .243.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 105th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
  • In 58.7% of his games this year (54 of 92), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (19.6%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in 20.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 37.0% of his games this year, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 40.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.7%.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 48
.295 AVG .196
.374 OBP .278
.584 SLG .423
19 XBH 18
12 HR 10
41 RBI 24
53/19 K/BB 56/19
3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wesneski starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old right-hander.
