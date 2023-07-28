Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the mound, on July 28 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with 110 hits, batting .287 this season with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- In 71 of 99 games this year (71.7%) Arenado has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (32.3%).
- In 20 games this season, he has homered (20.2%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 42 games this year (42.4%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (21.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|51
|.326
|AVG
|.252
|.375
|OBP
|.299
|.547
|SLG
|.500
|21
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|13
|36
|RBI
|41
|33/15
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- The Cubs allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wesneski takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- The 25-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
