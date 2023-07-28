Michael Mmoh 2023 Citi Open Odds
Michael Mmoh begins the Citi Open after his Truist Atlanta Open came to a close with a defeat to Lloyd Harris in the qualification final. Mmoh's first opponent is Bradley Klahn (in the round of 64). Mmoh is +8000 to win this tournament at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.
Mmoh at the 2023 Citi Open
- Next Round: Round of 64
- Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7
- Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Mmoh's Next Match
In his opener at the Citi Open, Mmoh will play Klahn on Monday, July 31 at 1:20 PM ET in the round of 64.
Mmoh Stats
- In his last tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Mmoh was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 202-ranked Harris, 2-6, 7-6, 6-7.
- Mmoh has not won any of his 11 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 13-13.
- Mmoh has a match record of 10-10 on hard courts over the last 12 months.
- Mmoh, over the past year, has played 26 matches across all court surfaces, and 27.4 games per match.
- Mmoh, in 20 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 25.2 games per match and won 51.5% of them.
- Over the past 12 months, Mmoh has been victorious in 25.5% of his return games and 75.4% of his service games.
- Mmoh has claimed 74.5% of his service games on hard courts and 29.6% of his return games over the past 12 months.
