Guardians vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 28
Friday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (41-63) and the Cleveland Guardians (52-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the White Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 28.
The Guardians will call on Xzavion Curry (3-0) against the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (0-3).
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- This season, the Guardians have won 31 out of the 52 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.
- Cleveland has a record of 19-18, a 51.4% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland has scored 434 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
- The White Sox have won in 21, or 32.3%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Chicago has won 11 of 34 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (436 total), Chicago is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 23
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Nola
|July 24
|Royals
|L 5-3
|Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 25
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke
|July 26
|Royals
|W 8-3
|Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh
|July 27
|@ White Sox
|W 6-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Dylan Cease
|July 28
|@ White Sox
|-
|Xzavion Curry vs Touki Toussaint
|July 29
|@ White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Touki Toussaint
|July 30
|@ White Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech
|July 31
|@ Astros
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs J.P. France
|August 1
|@ Astros
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Framber Valdez
|August 2
|@ Astros
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Cristian Javier
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 22
|@ Twins
|L 3-2
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|July 23
|@ Twins
|L 5-4
|Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Ober
|July 25
|Cubs
|L 7-3
|Michael Kopech vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 26
|Cubs
|L 10-7
|Lance Lynn vs Marcus Stroman
|July 27
|Guardians
|L 6-3
|Dylan Cease vs Tanner Bibee
|July 28
|Guardians
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Xzavion Curry
|July 29
|Guardians
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Logan Allen
|July 30
|Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
|August 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Nathan Eovaldi
|August 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Andrew Heaney
|August 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Dane Dunning
