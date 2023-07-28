The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado will square off against the Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 144 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .433.

The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.258).

St. Louis has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (497 total runs).

The Cardinals are sixth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.469).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (6-8 with a 3.37 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season.

The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

Montgomery enters the game with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Montgomery will try to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-6 Away Adam Wainwright Ryne Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away Steven Matz Merrill Kelly 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Away Jack Flaherty Zac Gallen 7/27/2023 Cubs L 10-3 Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/29/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright Jameson Taillon 7/30/2023 Cubs - Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins - Home Jack Flaherty Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins - Home Miles Mikolas Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Sonny Gray

