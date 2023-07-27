Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 157 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 walks.
- He ranks 96th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 77th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 47 of 86 games this year (54.7%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (26.7%).
- In 10.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27 games this season (31.4%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|45
|.248
|AVG
|.247
|.331
|OBP
|.353
|.428
|SLG
|.430
|16
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|39/15
|K/BB
|41/20
|4
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Cubs surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks fifth, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 34th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.