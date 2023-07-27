As of December 31 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, place them 19th in the league.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee went 8-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five Titans games went over the point total.

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per contest. Defensively, it ranked 23rd in the (351.6 yards allowed per game).

The Titans had a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.

Tennessee won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

The Titans were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC South.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Henry scored zero touchdowns, with 33 catches for 398 yards.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Tannehill ran for 98 yards and two TDs.

DeAndre Hopkins had 64 receptions for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago for the Cardinals.

In 16 games played with the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 catches for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

In 17 games last year, Kevin Byard registered 106 tackles and four interceptions.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2800 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +10000 6 October 15 Ravens - +2000 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +10000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

