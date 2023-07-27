Nolan Gorman -- batting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on July 27 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman has 15 doubles, 22 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .245.
  • He ranks 100th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Gorman has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (54 of 91), with more than one hit 18 times (19.8%).
  • In 20.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34 games this year (37.4%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (19.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 37 of 91 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 48
.301 AVG .196
.377 OBP .278
.596 SLG .423
19 XBH 18
12 HR 10
41 RBI 24
51/18 K/BB 56/19
3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks fifth, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
