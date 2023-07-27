Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is hitting .234 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
- In 53.1% of his 64 games this season, Carlson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Carlson has driven in a run in 16 games this season (25.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 64 games (34.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.238
|AVG
|.231
|.336
|OBP
|.333
|.376
|SLG
|.330
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|11
|20/12
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.95), 15th in WHIP (1.109), and 34th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
