The Indianapolis Colts right now have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +10000.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis went 6-11-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Colts games.

Indianapolis totaled 311.6 yards per game on offense last season (27th in ), and it ranked 15th defensively with 334 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Colts won just two games at home and two on the road.

As favorites last season Indianapolis recorded only one victory (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts won only once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC as a whole.

Colts Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

In 15 games for the Bills last season, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

In 16 games a season ago, Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

In 16 games, Deon Jackson rushed for 236 yards (14.8 per game) and one TD.

On defense last year, Zaire Franklin helped keep opposing offenses in check with 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +2000 4 October 1 Rams - +6600 5 October 8 Titans - +6600 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +6600 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

