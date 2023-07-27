Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nolan Arenado, Nico Hoerner and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs matchup at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Mikolas Stats

Miles Mikolas (6-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 23rd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 22 starts this season.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 22 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.33 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.311 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 56th.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Jul. 22 5.0 11 5 5 3 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 6.0 7 3 3 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 3.0 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 7.0 4 0 0 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 6.1 4 4 4 2 2

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has collected 109 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.335/.521 so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 111 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .285/.373/.477 so far this season.

Goldschmidt heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 17 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 27 walks and 57 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.

He's slashing .282/.338/.399 so far this year.

Hoerner has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1 at White Sox Jul. 25 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 83 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 22 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .312/.360/.545 slash line on the year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 2-for-5 0 0 4 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0

