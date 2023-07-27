After going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Diamondbacks.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has six doubles, six home runs and four walks while hitting .226.

Knizner has gotten a hit in 22 of 39 games this year (56.4%), with multiple hits on six occasions (15.4%).

He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Knizner has had an RBI in 13 games this season (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 14 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 21 .222 AVG .229 .236 OBP .260 .389 SLG .443 5 XBH 7 2 HR 4 11 RBI 9 16/1 K/BB 20/3 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings