The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong (.306 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .234 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 44 of 75 games this season (58.7%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (22.7%).

In 17.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (26.7%), DeJong has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (38.7%), including five games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 44 .222 AVG .242 .292 OBP .308 .380 SLG .446 7 XBH 16 5 HR 8 12 RBI 20 34/9 K/BB 50/12 1 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings