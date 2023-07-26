How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
Jack Flaherty will start for the St. Louis Cardinals in the final of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 137 home runs.
- St. Louis ranks eighth in the majors with a .428 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- St. Louis has scored 483 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.
- St. Louis has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.458 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals' Flaherty (7-6) will make his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Flaherty has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Justin Steele
|7/22/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-6
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Michael Fulmer
|7/23/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-2
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Jameson Taillon
|7/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 10-6
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Ryne Nelson
|7/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Merrill Kelly
|7/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Zac Gallen
|7/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Justin Steele
|7/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|-
|7/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|-
|7/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Pablo Lopez
