Willson Contreras -- batting .414 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .244 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.

In 54.1% of his games this year (46 of 85), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (25.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in nine games this season (10.6%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has an RBI in 27 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.3% of his games this year (30 of 85), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .248 AVG .240 .331 OBP .350 .428 SLG .429 16 XBH 17 5 HR 6 19 RBI 21 39/15 K/BB 40/20 4 SB 1

