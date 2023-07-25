Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Willson Contreras -- batting .414 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .244 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.
- In 54.1% of his games this year (46 of 85), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (25.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in nine games this season (10.6%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has an RBI in 27 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.3% of his games this year (30 of 85), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.248
|AVG
|.240
|.331
|OBP
|.350
|.428
|SLG
|.429
|16
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|39/15
|K/BB
|40/20
|4
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday, June 24 against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
