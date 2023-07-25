The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado leads St. Louis with 109 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .527.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
  • Arenado is batting .318 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
  • In 72.2% of his 97 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
  • In 20.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 43.3% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 50
.326 AVG .258
.376 OBP .304
.545 SLG .510
20 XBH 23
9 HR 13
36 RBI 41
33/15 K/BB 40/14
1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-4) to the mound for his 17th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, June 24, the righty threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed a 3.41 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
