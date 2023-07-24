On Monday, Willson Contreras (.758 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI against the Cubs.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks while batting .244.

In 54.8% of his 84 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (10.7%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 34.5% of his games this season (29 of 84), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .248 AVG .240 .331 OBP .346 .428 SLG .429 16 XBH 17 5 HR 6 19 RBI 21 39/15 K/BB 40/19 4 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings