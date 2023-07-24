Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, place them 25th in the NFL.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +325
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of five Titans games last season hit the over.
- While Tennessee ranked 23rd in total defense with 351.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (296.8 yards per game).
- The Titans posted a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 away last season.
- As a favorite last season Tennessee picked up just two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.
- In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.
Titans Impact Players
- On the ground, Derrick Henry had 13 touchdowns and 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) last year.
- Henry also had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero TDs.
- Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.
- In addition, Tannehill rushed for 98 yards and two TDs.
- DeAndre Hopkins had 64 receptions for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago for the Cardinals.
- In 16 games played for the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 catches for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Kevin Byard compiled four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
