As of December 31 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, place them 25th in the NFL.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of five Titans games last season hit the over.

While Tennessee ranked 23rd in total defense with 351.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (296.8 yards per game).

The Titans posted a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 away last season.

As a favorite last season Tennessee picked up just two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.

In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Titans Impact Players

On the ground, Derrick Henry had 13 touchdowns and 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) last year.

Henry also had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero TDs.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

In addition, Tannehill rushed for 98 yards and two TDs.

DeAndre Hopkins had 64 receptions for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago for the Cardinals.

In 16 games played for the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 catches for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kevin Byard compiled four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2800 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +10000 6 October 15 Ravens - +2000 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +10000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

