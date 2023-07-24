After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Taylor Motter and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Ryne Nelson) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter has two doubles and three walks while batting .174.

In four of nine games this season, Motter got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not homered in his nine games this year.

Motter has an RBI in one game this season.

He has not scored a run this season.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .222 AVG .143 .300 OBP .250 .333 SLG .214 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 3/1 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings