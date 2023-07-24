Taylor Motter Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Taylor Motter and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Ryne Nelson) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter has two doubles and three walks while batting .174.
- In four of nine games this season, Motter got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not homered in his nine games this year.
- Motter has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.222
|AVG
|.143
|.300
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.214
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|3/1
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.61 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (6-5) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 55th, 1.382 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th.
