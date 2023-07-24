Nolan Gorman -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cubs.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman has 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks while batting .243.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 108th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
  • Gorman has picked up a hit in 53 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
  • In 18 games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.2%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Gorman has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
  • In 40.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 46
.301 AVG .189
.377 OBP .275
.596 SLG .390
19 XBH 16
12 HR 8
41 RBI 21
51/18 K/BB 55/19
3 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Nelson (6-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.82), 52nd in WHIP (1.382), and 58th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
