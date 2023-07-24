When the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-46) play the St. Louis Cardinals (44-56) at Chase Field on Monday, July 24 at 9:40 PM ET, Corbin Carroll will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +130 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is set at 10 runs.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson - ARI (6-5, 4.82 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (3-4, 7.66 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (+130) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.00 back.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 28 (63.6%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have gone 13-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (72.2% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were favored on the moneyline three times over the last 10 games, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (45%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 4-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+105) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 3rd Win NL Central +1600 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.