Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the St. Louis Cardinals and starter Adam Wainwright on Monday at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 135 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 472 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.456 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Wainwright (3-4) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, July 4 against the Miami Marlins, throwing 3 1/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In 11 starts this season, Wainwright has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Dakota Hudson Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs W 7-2 Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Miles Mikolas Michael Fulmer 7/23/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Adam Wainwright Ryne Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Steven Matz Zac Gallen 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jack Flaherty Zac Gallen 7/27/2023 Cubs - Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/29/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright -

