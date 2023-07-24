Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 24
Monday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-46) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-56) matching up at Chase Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 24.
The probable pitchers are Ryne Nelson (6-5) for the Diamondbacks and Adam Wainwright (3-4) for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-1.
- When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 5-3-2 in its last 10 contests.
- The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Cardinals have won in 18, or 45%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- St. Louis has a mark of 4-9 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- St. Louis scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (472 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Dakota Hudson vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 20
|@ Cubs
|W 7-2
|Steven Matz vs Marcus Stroman
|July 21
|@ Cubs
|L 4-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Justin Steele
|July 22
|@ Cubs
|L 8-6
|Miles Mikolas vs Michael Fulmer
|July 23
|@ Cubs
|L 7-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jameson Taillon
|July 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Ryne Nelson
|July 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Steven Matz vs Zac Gallen
|July 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Zac Gallen
|July 27
|Cubs
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Justin Steele
|July 28
|Cubs
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs TBA
|July 29
|Cubs
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs TBA
