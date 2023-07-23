Paul DeJong -- hitting .282 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on July 23 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is hitting .234 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
  • DeJong has gotten a hit in 43 of 72 games this season (59.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (22.2%).
  • Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (18.1%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 27.8% of his games this year, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 28 games this year (38.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 41
.222 AVG .243
.292 OBP .304
.380 SLG .459
7 XBH 16
5 HR 8
12 RBI 20
34/9 K/BB 49/10
1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.05 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 6.05 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.