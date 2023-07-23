On Sunday, Casper Ruud (No. 4 in the world) meets Andrey Rublev (No. 7) in the final of the Nordea Open.

With -145 odds, Ruud is favored over Rublev for this tournament final against the underdog, who is +115.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Casper Ruud vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, July 23

Sunday, July 23 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Casper Ruud vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has a 59.2% chance to win.

Casper Ruud Andrey Rublev -145 Odds to Win Match +115 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 51.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Casper Ruud vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

Ruud is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 7-5 win over No. 16-ranked Lorenzo Musetti in Saturday's semifinals.

Rublev made it to the finals by beating No. 20-ranked Francisco Cerundolo 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 on Saturday.

Ruud has played 59 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 28.0 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Ruud has played 25 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.0 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 57.0% of games.

In the past 12 months, Rublev has played 77 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.3% of the games. He averages 26.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

In 18 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Rublev has averaged 26.1 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 57.6% of the games.

In head-to-head meetings, Rublev has collected three wins, while Ruud has two. In their most recent match on November 19, 2022, Ruud was victorious 6-2, 6-4.

Rublev and Ruud have matched up in 11 sets against each other, with Rublev capturing seven of them.

Rublev has taken down Ruud in 61 of 111 total games between them, good for a 55.0% winning percentage.

In five matches between Ruud and Rublev, they have played 22.2 games and 2.2 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.