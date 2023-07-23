Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Cubs on July 23, 2023
Player props are listed for Nolan Arenado and Nico Hoerner, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Montgomery Stats
- Jordan Montgomery (6-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 20th start of the season.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- In 19 starts, Montgomery has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
- The 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.14), 34th in WHIP (1.229), and 36th in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 18
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at White Sox
|Jul. 7
|4.1
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|6.2
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 27
|6.2
|6
|2
|1
|6
|1
|at Nationals
|Jun. 20
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has put up 105 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.336/.520 so far this season.
- Arenado hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and 14 RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 52 walks and 50 RBI (107 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .283/.371/.466 so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 20
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has collected 105 hits with 16 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 20 stolen bases.
- He has a .276/.330/.386 slash line so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 22
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 18
|3-for-6
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 22 walks and 41 RBI (81 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.
- He has a .319/.371/.539 slash line on the year.
- Bellinger takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 21
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 19
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
