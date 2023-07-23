Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-55) will take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (47-51) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, July 23. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (6-7, 3.14 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (3-6, 6.05 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Cardinals' matchup against the Cubs but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cardinals (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to defeat the Cubs with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Nolan Arenado get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 22 out of the 49 games, or 44.9%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 15-18 record (winning 45.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Cardinals have a 4-1 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (39.1%) in those games.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 11-9 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+110) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +1600 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.