Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB action with 135 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .430.

The Cardinals are seventh in the majors with a .257 batting average.

St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (470 total).

The Cardinals are fifth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average MLB's fourth-worst WHIP (1.459).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.14 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Montgomery has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season entering this game.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Edward Cabrera 7/19/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Dakota Hudson Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs W 7-2 Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Miles Mikolas Michael Fulmer 7/23/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Steven Matz Zac Gallen 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jack Flaherty Tommy Henry 7/27/2023 Cubs - Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs - Home Jordan Montgomery -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.