Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Tyler O'Neill (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Fulmer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Michael Fulmer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .235 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- O'Neill has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 29 games this year, with more than one hit in 13.8% of them.
- He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, O'Neill has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.239
|AVG
|.231
|.300
|OBP
|.310
|.370
|SLG
|.327
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|16/4
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fulmer makes his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- The 30-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 43 appearances so far.
- He has a 4.43 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .227 against him over his 43 appearances this season.
