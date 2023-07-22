The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Michael Fulmer and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Michael Fulmer

Michael Fulmer TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .839, fueled by an OBP of .371 and a team-best slugging percentage of .468 this season.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.3% of his 95 games this season, with more than one hit in 36.8% of those games.

Looking at the 95 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (12.6%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (31.6%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (15.8%).

In 47.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (12.6%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .288 AVG .279 .401 OBP .341 .497 SLG .442 19 XBH 18 9 HR 7 27 RBI 22 52/32 K/BB 41/19 5 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings