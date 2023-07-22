The 2023 The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club will see Patrick Cantlay in the field in Hoylake, United Kingdom from July 20-23, up against the par-71, 7,383-yard course, with a purse of $16,500,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Cantlay at The Open Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Patrick Cantlay Insights

Cantlay has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score seven times in his last 18 rounds.

Cantlay has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Cantlay has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Cantlay has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 14 -11 274 1 17 7 9 $12.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Cantlay has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 20th.

Cantlay has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

This course is set up to play at 7,383 yards, 378 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Royal Liverpool Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at -3 per tournament.

The average course Cantlay has played in the past year has been 51 yards shorter than the 7,383 yards Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Cantlay's Last Time Out

Cantlay was somewhat mediocre over the 10 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging par to finish in the 52nd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which landed him in the 28th percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Cantlay was better than 71% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Cantlay fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Cantlay recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.4).

Cantlay's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were less than the tournament average (4.9).

At that last competition, Cantlay's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Cantlay finished the Genesis Scottish Open carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.6 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Cantlay finished without one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Cantlay Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.