Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Nolan Gorman (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Fulmer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Michael Fulmer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .239 with 15 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- In 59.1% of his 88 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 17 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.3%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Gorman has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (32 of 88), with more than one RBI 17 times (19.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (39.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.301
|AVG
|.181
|.377
|OBP
|.266
|.596
|SLG
|.368
|19
|XBH
|15
|12
|HR
|7
|41
|RBI
|20
|51/18
|K/BB
|55/18
|3
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 104 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Fulmer makes his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- The 30-year-old righty has 43 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In 43 appearances this season, he has a 4.43 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .227 against him.
