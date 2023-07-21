As play in the Hamburg European Open approaches its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Zhizhen Zhang against Daniel Altmaier. Zhang currently has +1400 odds to be crowned champion at MatchMaker Sports Gmbh.

Zhang at the 2023 Hamburg European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Zhang's Next Match

After defeating Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, Zhang will play Altmaier in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 at 8:30 AM ET.

Zhang Stats

Zhang beat Hanfmann 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

In 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, Zhang is yet to win a title, and his overall record is 24-22.

Zhang is 8-6 on clay over the past 12 months, with zero tournament wins.

Zhang, over the past 12 months, has played 46 matches across all court types, and 25.7 games per match.

On clay, Zhang has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 26.7 games per match while winning 50.0% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Zhang has won 78.7% of his service games, and he has won 19.6% of his return games.

Zhang has claimed 77.5% of his service games on clay over the past year and 19.9% of his return games.

