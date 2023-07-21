Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, July 21 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cubs.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .473.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 42nd in slugging.

In 62 of 94 games this season (66.0%) Goldschmidt has picked up a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (37.2%).

He has gone deep in 12 games this season (12.8%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 30 games this year (31.9%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.8% of his games this season (44 of 94), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (12.8%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .288 AVG .285 .401 OBP .344 .497 SLG .451 19 XBH 18 9 HR 7 27 RBI 22 52/32 K/BB 39/18 5 SB 3

