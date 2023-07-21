As of December 31 the Indianapolis Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +10000, make them the fourth-longest shot in the NFL.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of seven Colts games last season hit the over.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last year the Colts won just two games at home and two on the road.

Indianapolis won just one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

In 11 games last year, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 861 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Also, Taylor had 28 catches for 143 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game, Michael Pittman Jr. scored four TDs, catching 99 balls for 925 yards (57.8 per game).

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago with the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 receptions for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

On defense last year, Zaire Franklin helped lead the charge with 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +2000 4 October 1 Rams - +6600 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

Odds are current as of July 21 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.