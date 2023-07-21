The St. Louis Cardinals (44-53) will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they visit the Chicago Cubs (45-51) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (9-3) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (7-5) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (9-3, 2.96 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (7-5, 4.29 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing batters have a .271 batting average against him.

Flaherty is trying to register his fourth quality start in a row in this game.

Flaherty will look to build on a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Jack Flaherty vs. Cubs

He will face off against a Cubs offense that ranks 16th in the league with 814 total hits (on a .250 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .403 (17th in the league) with 106 total home runs (20th in MLB play).

Flaherty has thrown five innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three against the Cubs this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will send Steele (9-3) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed 10 hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, a 4.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.110 in 17 games this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Steele has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 17 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks eighth, 1.110 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.0 K/9 ranks 42nd.

Justin Steele vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals are batting .257 this season, 10th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .432 (sixth in the league) with 133 home runs.

The Cardinals have gone 12-for-46 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI in 12 innings this season against the left-hander.

