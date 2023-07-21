Friday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (45-51) squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals (44-53) at 2:20 PM ET (on July 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 victory for the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (9-3) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (7-5) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Cardinals have come away with 18 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a mark of 10-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for St. Louis is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (461 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.45) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule